WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 25,739 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PNM stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

