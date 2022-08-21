Glenview Trust Co Has $574,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VBR stock opened at $169.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.