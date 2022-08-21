Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 228,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.