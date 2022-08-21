Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 104,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 421,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,397,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

