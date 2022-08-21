Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. American National Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CSX by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

