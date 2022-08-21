Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 5,698 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520,275 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.34 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02.

