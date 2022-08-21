SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SLYG opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

