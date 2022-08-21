Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 136,159 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

