Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $253.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

