Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Lowered by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.68.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $163.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $352.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.