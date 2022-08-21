18,818 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,818 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Down 1.5 %

Shell Announces Dividend

SHEL stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

