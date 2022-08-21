Glenview Trust Co Buys 504 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GD opened at $241.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.10. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

