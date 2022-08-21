Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 322.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.87. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

