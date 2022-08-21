Jennison Associates LLC Buys 278,939 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,939 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Sprout Social worth $43,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $31,370.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,086.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,243 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

