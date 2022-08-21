Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,207 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.32% of BankUnited worth $47,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 2,122.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 41,733 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BKU opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

