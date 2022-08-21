Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $48,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $466,657,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $52,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,438,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,125,000 after acquiring an additional 474,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Performance

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile



Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

