Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,660 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

