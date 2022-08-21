Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 426 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $152.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

