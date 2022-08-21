GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 172,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,677 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:G opened at $48.51 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

