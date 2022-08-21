Huntington National Bank Has $583,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Snap by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,023 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,242,001 shares of company stock worth $13,455,969.

Snap Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.01.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

