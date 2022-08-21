Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,387 shares of company stock worth $23,631,759. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $200.58 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

