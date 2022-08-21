The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $170.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

