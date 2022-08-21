Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 89 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN stock opened at $250.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.51. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

