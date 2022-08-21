Meristem Family Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.66. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

