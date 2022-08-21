Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.00.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

