Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $327.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

