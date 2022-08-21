Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,470,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Profile

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $51.12 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

