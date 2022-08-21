Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,421 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,152 shares of company stock valued at $29,512,752 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $344.49 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $330.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

