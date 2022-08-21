Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 316 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $271.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

