TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

