Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Declares $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.56. The company has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

