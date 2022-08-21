JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

