Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.21.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $202.75 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $492.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,378.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.92 and its 200 day moving average is $269.22.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $234,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

