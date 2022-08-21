Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,051,000 after acquiring an additional 353,864 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $18.58 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.