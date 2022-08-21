InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $62,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

