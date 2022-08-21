3,000 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

