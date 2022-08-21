LGT Group Foundation Buys New Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.
TELUS Stock Performance
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.94%.
TELUS Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
Further Reading
