LGT Group Foundation Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

NCLH stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

