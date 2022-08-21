Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,535 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Xylem were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 21.4% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 173.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 335,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Insider Activity

Xylem Price Performance

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

