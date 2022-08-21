LGT Group Foundation Decreases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,603 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,277,000 after purchasing an additional 587,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $23,749,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,407,543. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

