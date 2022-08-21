LGT Group Foundation Has $318,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.60 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

