LGT Group Foundation Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,170 shares of company stock worth $12,470,076 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $107.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

