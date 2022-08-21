LGT Group Foundation Acquires 17,184 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 151.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.