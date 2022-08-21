LGT Group Foundation Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 497.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 30.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $410,645. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DXCM opened at $85.11 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

