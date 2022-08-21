Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,763,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,362,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,599,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,196,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

