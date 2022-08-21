LGT Group Foundation Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $195.60 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

