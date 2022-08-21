LGT Group Foundation Increases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

Shares of MTH opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

