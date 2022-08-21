WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

