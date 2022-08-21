WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 25,778 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,990 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

