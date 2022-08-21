WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70,571 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

